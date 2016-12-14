BRIEF-Village Farms announces first quarter 2017 results
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016
Dec 14 (Reuters) -
* Unite says Wincanton,Unite have come to agreement on treatment of historical pay issues specific to Barton site which will be put to members in ballot
* Trade union Unite says all industrial action now suspended pending ballot on terms of agreement among unite members; Argos business will be unaffected Source text - bit.ly/2hFdMt4 Further company coverage:
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc