Dec 14 CME Group:

* says effective Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 for trade date Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, and pending all relevant Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulatory review periods, the exchange will list the April 2018 contract month of the Live Cattle Futures and Options contracts

* says the exchange previously temporarily delayed the listing schedule of additional months of the contracts.

* says effective Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, listed the February 2018 contract month of the contracts

( For full notice, please see- bit.ly/2gAZS6g )