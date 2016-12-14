BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
* Justice department accused two executives of colluding with other generic pharma companies to fix prices - Bloomberg
* Former heritage pharmaceuticals executives Jeffrey Glazer and Jason Malek are named in criminal filing - Bloomberg
* Actavis, Lannett, Impax , Covis Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical, Mayne Pharma, Endo International Plc's subsidiary Par Pharmaceutical And Taro Pharmaceutical have all received subpoenas- Bloomberg
* All companies have said they are cooperating in the investigation except Mayne And Covis- Bloomberg
* Us files first charges in generic drug price-fixing probe - CNBC citing report
* Among drugmakers to have received subpoenas are industry giants Mylan NV and Teva pharmaceutical industries - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/2gBeTVH Further company coverage:
* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1 million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million