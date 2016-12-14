Dec 14 CPI Property Group SA :

* Issues 44.5 million new shares

* New shares, having a par value and a subscription price of 0.10 euro each

* Corporate share capital of company has thus been increased today from 775,110,343.60 euros represented by 7,751,103,436 shares to 779,561,784.60 euros ($830.31 million) represented by 7,795,617,846 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9389 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)