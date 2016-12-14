Dec 14 Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co. and Ros Agro will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on a capital and business tie-up - Nikkei

* Mitsui & Co. is also expected to spend $130 million to $174 million for roughly 10 percent stake in R-Pharm - Nikkei