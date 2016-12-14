BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 Nikkei:
* Mitsui & Co. and Ros Agro will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on a capital and business tie-up - Nikkei
* Mitsui & Co. is also expected to spend $130 million to $174 million for roughly 10 percent stake in R-Pharm - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2htKKfF) Further company coverage:
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1 million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million