BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
Dec 14 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):
* Approves Eucrisa for eczema
* Eucrisa should not be used in patients who have had a hypersensitivity reaction to Eucrisa's active ingredient, crisaborole Further company coverage:
* Company reported a loss before net finance expense of $4.1 million for quarter, an increase from a loss of $2.6 million