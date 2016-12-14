BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
Dec 15 Bangkok Bank Pcl :
* Bangkok Bank clarifies the case of a customer in dispute with its counterparty
* Refers to media reports that co didn't honor payment obligation under letter of guarantee issued at request of CTH PCL in favor of Fox Networks Group Asia
* CTH instructs Bangkok Bank not to make payment as demanded because Fox Networks Group Asia was at fault for breaching contract
* Since Fox Networks Group Asia filed lawsuit against CTH in court of law in Hong Kong, co not in position to provide any details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's senior ruling party official has signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.