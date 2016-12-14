Dec 15 Bangkok Bank Pcl :

* Bangkok Bank clarifies the case of a customer in dispute with its counterparty

* Refers to media reports that co didn't honor payment obligation under letter of guarantee issued at request of CTH PCL in favor of Fox Networks Group Asia

* CTH instructs Bangkok Bank not to make payment as demanded because Fox Networks Group Asia was at fault for breaching contract

* Since Fox Networks Group Asia filed lawsuit against CTH in court of law in Hong Kong, co not in position to provide any details