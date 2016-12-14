BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Air Canada
* Says first stage of codeshare agreement is scheduled to be implemented in early 2017
* Says Air Canada has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic cooperation agreement with Virgin Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016