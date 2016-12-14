BRIEF-Imperial Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 14 Bradley Radoff:
* Bradley Radoff says issued open letter to CDI Corp chairman
* Bradley Radoff - Bradley Radoff, his affiliates, Joshua Schechter together are beneficial owners of about 7.8 pct of outstanding shares of CDI Corp
* Bradley Radoff - Radoff, affiliates, Joshua Schechter intend to nominate independent director candidates for election at CDI's 2017 annual meeting
* Bradley Radoff - "call on CDI to evaluate strategic alternatives and announce intention to nominate directors at 2017 annual meeting"
* Bradley Radoff - believe issues relating to excessive tenure of various directors need to be addressed
* Bradley Radoff - as part of strategic alternatives review, "demand board suspend its search for a permanent CEO"
* Bradley Radoff - "confident that there is significant value that can be realized through a sale of CDI"
* Bradley Radoff says "board compensation is excessive at CDI"
* Bradley Radoff - believe best course of action for board is to engage financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives including sale or merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Village Farms International Inc - overall revenues were flat in Q1 compared to Q1 of 2016