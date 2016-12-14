BRIEF-Etsy comments on 13D filings
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
Dec 14 Citibank, N.A. -
* Citibank, N.A. - Has raised its base lending rate to 3.75% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, thursday, december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's senior ruling party official has signalled Tokyo's readiness to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), saying it was crucial to reach a decision soon, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.