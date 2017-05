Dec 14 Pengrowth Energy Corp :

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - under terms of agreement, pengrowth is selling a 4.0% royalty on all of its lindbergh thermal properties

* Pengrowth announces the sale of a 4.0% gross overriding royalty interest on its lindbergh thermal assets for $250 million

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - purchaser of royalty retains option to receive royalty either in cash or as production in kind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: