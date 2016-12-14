BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Bok Financial Corp
* On Dec 14, change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge, to decrease Q4 pretax net income by about $17.4 million
* Says as of Dec 13, 2016, company adjusted MSR hedge position, effectively locking in $17.4 million negative earnings impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.