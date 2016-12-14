Dec 14 Yahoo Inc
* has identified data security issues concerning certain
yahoo user accounts
* Believes this incident is likely distinct from incident
company disclosed on september 22, 2016
* Yahoo believes an unauthorized third party, in august
2013, stole data associated with more than one billion user
accounts
* stolen user account information may have included names,
email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, hashed
passwords
* Says payment card data and bank account information are
not stored in system company believes was affected
* says co has connected some of this activity to same
state-sponsored actor believed to be responsible for data theft
co disclosed on september 22, 2016
* "Yahoo is notifying affected account holders, and has
invalidated forged cookies"
* Important security information for Yahoo users
* Yahoo has taken steps to secure user accounts and is
working closely with law enforcement.
* company has not been able to identify intrusion associated
with this theft
* stolen user account information may also include in some
cases, encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers
* based on ongoing investigation, company believes an
unauthorized third party accessed company's proprietary code to
learn how to forge cookies
