BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses
Dec 14 Popular Inc
* Popular Inc -Review board hearing one of claims submitted by Banco Popular De Puerto Rico issued arbitration award
* Popular-Arbitration award in connection with FDIC's refusal to concur in certain of BPPR's proposed portfolio sales under commercial loss shared deal
* Popular Inc - Arbitration Award denying BPPR's request for damages of about $88.5 million plus interest
* Popular Inc - For quarter ended Dec 31, co expects to recognize pre-tax charge of about $115 million related to unreimbursed losses considered in arbitration
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.