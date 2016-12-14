BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd
* Cs Health-discloseable Transaction Issue Of 11% Secured And Guaranteed Note In The Principal Amount Of Hk$100,000,000 Due 2018
* Pursuant to deal investor agreed to subscribe for issue note up to principal amount of HK$100mln
* Company entered into subscription agreement with investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.