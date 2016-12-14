Dec 14 Vtv Therapeutics Inc :
* Says compound was well-tolerated, with negligible
incidences of nausea and vomiting across all arms of study
* Says trends towards weight loss were also observed in the
study
* Says analyses of full study results of ttp273 will
continue
* Vtv therapeutics announces positive topline results from
phase 2 study of ttp273 in type 2 diabetes
* Says ttp273 demonstrated a statistically significant
reduction in hba1c
* Vtv Therapeutics Inc - based on these results, co will
continue to advance development of ttp273 and enter into
discussions with potential partners
* Says the oral small molecule glp-1 receptor agonist met
primary endpoint
