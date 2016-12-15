BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
Dec 15 Melco International Development Ltd -
* Unit entered into a stock purchase agreement
* Melco sub agreed to purchase 198 million ordinary shares in Melco Crown Entertainment
* Aggregate purchase price for sale shares is us$1.19 billion
* Group intends to finance acquisition by bank borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)