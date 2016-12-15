BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
Dec 14 Urban Edge Properties
* Urban Edge Properties- entered into $32 million contract to acquire leasehold interest in shops at Bruckner, a 114,000 square foot retail center in Bronx, NY
* Urban Edge Properties executes contract to acquire the shops at bruckner in Bronx, NY
* Acquisition of leasehold will bring this dominant, 501,000 sf retail destination under a single ownership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)