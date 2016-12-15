BRIEF-ABN Amro targets ROE of 13.2% over Q1 2017
* TARGETS DIVIDEND PAY-OUT OF 50% OVER 2017 Source text: http://abn.com/2qQ7Y4y Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 14 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. :
* BBVA COMPASS says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.50 percent, effective december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 1.22 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 15.26 billion rupees