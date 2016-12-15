Dec 15 Cullinan Holdings Ltd
* Revenue increased by 16 pct to r1.04b (2015: r894m) while
profit before tax increased by 36 pct to r103.3m (2015:r75.9m)
* 2016 saw a particularly strong upturn and performance in
our inbound tourism businesses
* Seen an upturn in some of our local and outbound tourism
businesses in latter part of 2016
* Generated r236m (2015: r60.3m) in cash from operations,
which resulted in a substantial increase in cash on hand at
year-end
* Group ended year with r229m in cash resources (2015:
r108m)
* Forward bookings are positive and continued strength is
expected in inbound tourism market during 2017
* Declaration of a final dividend of 1 cent per ordinary
share in respect of year ended 30 September 2016
