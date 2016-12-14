BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Crown Resorts Ltd :
* Has entered into a bilateral agreement with Melco International Development limited for sale of 198 million MCE shares
* Board has also determined not to proceed with proposed demerger of company's international investments
* Proceeds intended to be used to reduce company's net debt by approximately $800 million
* Proceeds also intended to be used fund a special distribution of approximately $500 million and enable a share buy-back of approximately $300 million
* HY total revenue across company's australian resorts declined by approximately 12%
* Update in relation to major initiatives to enhance shareholder value
* Sale to Melco is expected to generate proceeds of approximately $1.6 billion
* Board has resolved not to proceed with Alon project in Las Vegas at this time
* Sale of 198 million MCE shares for US$6.00 per MCE share
* Company continues to prepare for proposed IPO of a 49% interest in some of its Australian hotels and associated retail property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.