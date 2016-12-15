BRIEF-Kuwait's National Ranges Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
Dec 15 Big C Supercenter Pcl :
* Big C Supercenter resolved to approve for co to invest in service business operation in connection with non-life insurance & life insurance by entering into JV
* JV agreement with Numsubpattana 4 as the joint investor through holding of shares in Big C Services Co., ltd.
* Transaction for investment value not exceeding 100 million baht
* After the jv, the company will hold 51 percent and Numsup will hold 49 percent of the shares in Big C Services
* JV co will be engaged in the service business in connection with non-life insurance and life insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.