Dec 15 Big C Supercenter Pcl :

* Big C Supercenter resolved to approve for co to invest in service business operation in connection with non-life insurance & life insurance by entering into JV

* JV agreement with Numsubpattana 4 as the joint investor through holding of shares in Big C Services Co., ltd.

* Transaction for investment value not exceeding 100 million baht

* After the jv, the company will hold 51 percent and Numsup will hold 49 percent of the shares in Big C Services

* JV co will be engaged in the service business in connection with non-life insurance and life insurance