BRIEF-Kuwait's National Ranges Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
Dec 15 G8 Education Ltd :
* Says appointment of Gary Carroll as new chief executive officer and managing director of group
* Chris Scott, current managing director will remain as an executive director of company
* Jason Roberts, current group ceo, will transition into a general manager - development role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
