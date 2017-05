Dec 15 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd

* Q3 common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) r14,400,817,000 versus Q2 r 13,796,552,000

* Capital adequacy ratio Q3 30 percent versus 29.9 percent in Q2

* Leverage ratio 20.3 pct as of Q3 versus 20.8 pct for Q2

* Actual LCR ratio 1048 pct as of Q3 versus 991 pct for Q2