Dec 15 Axfood AB
* Says makes public cash offer to the shareholders of Matse
holding
* Says offers SEK 17.00 in cash for each share of Matse
* Says total value of offer is approximately SEK 554 million
* Says price according to offer represents a premium of
approximately 119 percent compared with closing price of SEK
7.75 per Matse share on 9 December 2016
* Says shareholders with holdings of a combined 83.2 percent
of all shares and votes in Matse, have committed to accept offer
* Says in 2015 Matse net sales were SEK 203 million and had
an operating profit (EBITA) of SEK -46 million
* Says is not dependent on external financing for the Offer
and will finance the entire Offer by cash available from
Axfood's own funds
For the original story click here: bit.ly/2gDppMa
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)