BRIEF-Karolinska Development Q1 net loss narrow to SEK 25.2 mln
* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE WAS SEK 0.6 MLN VS SEK 0.6 MLN YR AGO
Dec 15 Bactiguard Holding AB :
* Says expands in Germany
* Gets order for products worth about 400,000 euros ($419,360)
* Enters into partnership with Roeser Medical GmbH, signs exclusive distribution agreement for Germany and Switzerland
* Qtrly adjusted EBITA excluding items up 57 percent to 110 million SEK