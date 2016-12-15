BRIEF-ADO Properties Q1 EBITDA from rental activities up 25.1%
* STRONG INCREASE OF INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES (+24.3%) DRIVEN BY NEW ACQUISITIONS AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH
Dec 15 RPC Group Plc
* Proposed acquisition of ESE World B.V.
* Acquisition expected to be earnings accretive from year 1
* Acquisition from Stirling Square Capital Partners for a consideration of eur 262.5 million subject to customary adjustments
* RPC will fund consideration through its existing debt facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* STRONG INCREASE OF INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES (+24.3%) DRIVEN BY NEW ACQUISITIONS AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH
* UP TO END OF ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON 16 APRIL 2017 A TOTAL OF 21,151 PAX ANLAGE SHARES WERE OFFERED TO OFFEROR