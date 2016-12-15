Dec 15 RPC Group Plc

* Proposed acquisition of ESE World B.V.

* Acquisition expected to be earnings accretive from year 1

* Acquisition from Stirling Square Capital Partners for a consideration of eur 262.5 million subject to customary adjustments

* RPC will fund consideration through its existing debt facilities