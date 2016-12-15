Dec 15 Olainfarm AS :

* According to preliminary consolidated results of AS Olainfarm for November 2016, sales of company were 11.18 million euros ($11.72 million), which represents an increase by 20 per cent compared to same period one year ago

* Sales of Olainfarm in 11 months reach 99.87 million euros