Dec 15 Far East Horizon Ltd

* Unit and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Unit and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement

* Purchaser is Huatai Securities(Shang Hai) Assets Management Company

* FETJ has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire FETJ underlying assets at FETJ consideration of RMB1.15 billion

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire ifel underlying assets at IFEL consideration of RMB2.77bln

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire ifel underlying assets at IFEL consideration of RMB2.77bln

* Pursuant to agreement IFEL has conditionally agreed to sell IFEL underlying assets at IFEL consideration of RMB2.77 billion