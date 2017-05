Dec 15 Tata Steel Ltd

* Tata Steel Ltd says co served copy of plaint suit filed by Janak Mathuradas and others against Union of India & others

* Tata Steel Ltd says -notice of motion will be on board for ad-interim reliefs on december 16, 2016.

* Tata Steel Ltd says co is defendant no. 6