Dec 15 Tigenix Nv :

* Tigenix raises $35.65 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO

* Sale of 2,300,000 American Depository Shares ("ADSs"), representing 46,000,000 ordinary shares, at a price to the public of $15.50 per ADS

* The ADSs are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ on December 15, 2016 under the symbol "TIG"