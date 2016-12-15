Dec 15 ICA Gruppen
* Says will expand its capex budget from SEK 2.5 billion in
2016 to 3.5 billion ($377 million) in 2017
* says investments will be partly financed through sale of
real estate
* On top of the previously communicated sale of the
Norwegian property portfolio, during the spring of 2017 ICA will
sell additional properties to a joint venture, which is expected
to generate approximately SEK 800 million
* Says number of new store establishments in 2017 is
expected to be slightly lower than in 2016
* ICA Sweden plans to open 10 to 15 new stores in 2017,
compared with a total of 17 in 2016. Rimi Baltic plans to open
ten new stores in 2017, compared with a total of 15 in the
current year. Apotek Hjärtat plans to open a
total of 14 new pharmacies in 2017, compared with 11 this year
($1 = 9.2807 Swedish crowns)
