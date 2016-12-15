Dec 15 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA NV :
* To sell its interests in Distell Group Limited to the Public Investment Corporation
* The stake comprises 58,674,000 ordinary shares or approximately 26.4 pct of Distell's
issued share capital
* Sale remains subject to the approval of the South African competition authorities
* Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint financial advisers to co in connection
with this transaction
* Webber Wentzel is acting as legal counsel to company
* Deutsche Securities (SA) proprietary limited is the JSE Sponsor to company
Source text: bit.ly/2gLL6yM
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)