BRIEF-ADO Properties Q1 EBITDA from rental activities up 25.1%
* STRONG INCREASE OF INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES (+24.3%) DRIVEN BY NEW ACQUISITIONS AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH
Dec 15 Alliance Trust Plc
* Alliance Trust to remain a global equity investment trust offering real returns over medium to long term
* Alliance Trust proposes new approach to the investment management of its equity portfolio
* It will move from a single manager to multiple equity managers. All managers will be rated best-in-class and each will create a focused portfolio of their best investment selections
* New investment approach will help to improve Alliance Trust's performance on a consistent basis
* Alliance Trust has doubled the level targeted for outperformance, reaffirmed ambition to continue track record of year-on-year dividend growth
* Target to outperform msci all country world index to be doubled from 1% to 2% p.a., net of costs, over rolling three-year periods
* Aims to build on Alliance Trust's 49-year track record of year-on-year dividend growth
* Agreement reached to sell Alliance Trust investments to Liontrust Asset Management plc for up to 30 million pounds representing a premium of at least 5 million pounds to book value
* Alliance Trust savings continues to make good progress and will remain as part of group; now profitable and well placed to develop further
