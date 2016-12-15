Dec 15 UK's Competition and Markets Authority

* Expected acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc, Menzies Aviation Inc of ASIG Holdings Ltd and ASIG Holdings Corp may result in lessening of competition

* Considering whether to accept an undertaking under section 73 of Enterprise Act 2002 in lieu of a reference. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)