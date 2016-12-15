PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Xaar Plc
* Now expects total revenue in second half of 2016 to be similar to 44.5 million stg recorded in first six months of year
* Board's expectation for overall full year earnings remains unchanged
* Packaging and product printing, sales are ahead of expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd :