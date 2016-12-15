UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers pulls office unit's IPO amid Amazon jitters
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
Dec 15 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd :
* Says Crown Asia Investments Pty Ltd has agreed to sell 40.9 million ordinary shares of company to underwriters
* Says Melco Crown Entertainment announces launch of offer of ordinary shares by Crown and resale of American Depositary Shares by underwriters pursuant to secondary sale and swap transactions
* Says Crown Asia Investments will resell ordinary shares in form of 13.6 million ADSS in public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
* SAYS JV WITH INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS HAS SIGNED CONTRACT FOR 5 YEARS FOR THE FSO AFRICA AND FSO ASIA IN DIRECT CONTINUATION OF THE CURRENT CONTRACTUAL SERVICE