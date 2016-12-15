BRIEF-Top choice Medical Investment revises div payment plan for FY 2016 to pay cash 1.3 yuan/10 shares
* Says it adjusted div payment plan for FY 2016, and decided to pay cash div 1.3 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
Dec 15 Singapore Medical Group Ltd
* Company entered into a joint venture agreement
* Investment not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of group for financial year ending dec 31
* Pursuant to JVA, Joint Venture Co, a limited liability co known as SMG International (Vietnam) Pte was incorporated in republic of Singapore
* JV with Wong Seng Weng, Ho Choon Hou and other 3 non-related individual investors and 1 non-related corporate investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Huadong Medicine Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 24 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/L3rZs5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)