BRIEF-Kuwait's National Ranges Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
Dec 15 Trelleborg AB
* Says in view of this year's major structural changes, Trelleborg will work toward new financial targets starting from year-end 2016
* Trelleborg's updated financial targets:
* Total sales growth, including organic growth in excess of underlying market growth: 5-8 percent over an economic cycle
* Says EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability: 15 percent (previous target was at least 12 percent)
* Continuing operations including items affecting comparability (over an economic cycle): Return on equity (ROE): 12 percent
* Says we are expecting that market will recover, giving Trelleborg a favorable and attractive market position when this happens
* Says we are investing heavily in further development of our digital offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.