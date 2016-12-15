UPDATE 2-Australia's Wesfarmers pulls office unit's IPO amid Amazon jitters
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
Dec 15 Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA (BOS) :
* The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) accepts the bank's rehabilitation program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
* Announces full divestment of co's 8.64 percent stake in Al Madina Takaful Source: (http://bit.ly/2pIw0yy) Further company coverage: