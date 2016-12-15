PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 China First Capital Group Ltd
* first capital international investments, indirect unit of co, became a limited partner of gsv acceleration fund i, l.p.
* capital contribution to be made by fc international investments to gsv fund is us$20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Looking to dampen impact from competition, falling hog prices