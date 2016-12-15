Dec 15 Axis Bank Ltd
* Says "applied all our analytic capability to identify
accounts that might have exhibited suspicious activity since
demonetization"
* Says has no tolerance for undesirable behaviours that
circumvent laid out processes
* Says investigative agencies have identified some
potentially suspect accounts for which bank had already filed
strs in past
* Says taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending
some accounts
* Says bank has also filed additional strs with fiu in this
period proactively
Source text:
