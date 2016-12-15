Dec 15 Axis Bank Ltd

* Says "applied all our analytic capability to identify accounts that might have exhibited suspicious activity since demonetization"

* Says has no tolerance for undesirable behaviours that circumvent laid out processes

* Says investigative agencies have identified some potentially suspect accounts for which bank had already filed strs in past

* Says taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending some accounts

* Says taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending some accounts

* Says bank has also filed additional strs with fiu in this period proactively Source text: [Axis Bank has rigorous compliance procedures and has also gone ahead and applied all our analytic capability to identify accounts that might have exhibited suspicious activity since demonetization]