SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 4-wk low; S'pore extends losses

By Anusha Ravindranath May 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Wednesday, with Indonesia hitting a near four-week low, while Singapore extended losses to touch its lowest in two weeks after the city-state's exports growth contracted in April. Regional markets were in line with the weakness in broader Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.5 percent, amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to push thr