BRIEF-Kuwait's National Ranges Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
Dec 15 Khee San Bhd :
* Says liew yew chung has been redesignated as the chairman
* Says liew kuek hin has resigned as the chairman
Source text: (bit.ly/2hzvCua) (bit.ly/2hwJicu)
Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 642,916 dinars versus loss of 785,605 dinars year ago
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.