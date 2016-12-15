Dec 15 Artivision Technologies Ltd

* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is s$50 million

* On 14 dec, entered into a non-binding term sheet with an independent third party

* Deal for proposed disposal of entire issued and paid-up share capital of unit, Artimedia Pte together with Artimedia's unit, Artimedia Technologies

* Proposed disposal is expected to yield a gain of about s$38.0 million