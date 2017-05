Dec 15 Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd

* Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - sept quarter net loss 6.02 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.96 billion rupees year ago

* Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - sept quarter gross NPA 11.33 percent versus 9.31 percent previous quarter

* Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - sept quarter provisions 9.92 billion rupees versus 1.27 billion rupees year ago

* Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 824.7 million rupees

* Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - sept quarter interest earned 16.86 billion rupees versus 17.21 billion rupees year ago

* Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd - sept quarter net NPA 6.81 percent versus 6.19 percent previous quarter