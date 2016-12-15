BRIEF-Al Madina Investment divests it's enitre 8.64 pct stake in Al Madina Takaful
* Announces full divestment of co's 8.64 percent stake in Al Madina Takaful
Dec 15 Asgaard Group A/S :
* Will propose at AGM to delist from Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
* Compulsory redemption of minority shareholders

SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks fell slightly on Wednesday morning following a four-day rising run as concerns over tighter regulation and economic growth capped a rebound triggered by generous official help.