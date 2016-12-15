BRIEF-Al Madina Investment divests it's enitre 8.64 pct stake in Al Madina Takaful
* Announces full divestment of co's 8.64 percent stake in Al Madina Takaful Source: (http://bit.ly/2pIw0yy) Further company coverage:
Dec 15 DEFAMA Deutsche Fachmarkt AG :
* Is buying Saline-Passage Bad Dürrenberg for 6.9 million euros ($7.19 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9597 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 17 China stocks fell slightly on Wednesday morning following a four-day rising run as concerns over tighter regulation and economic growth capped a rebound triggered by generous official help.