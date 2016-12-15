Dec 15 Helio SA :

* Expects that its Oct.-Dec. revenue will be about 40-50 percent higher than last year

* Higher expected Q2 2016/2017 revenue helped by higher demand for the company's products and sales to Jeronimo Martins Polska

* Says its Q2 net profit is expected to at least double year on year