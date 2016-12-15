PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Solocal Group Sa
* Requested from Euronext Paris suspension of trading in its shares from 15 Dec 2016 at 3:00 pm (Paris time) until opening of Paris Stock Exchange on 19 Dec 2016
* Trading suspension in perspective of holding of extraordinary sareholders' meeting of 15 Dec 2016 and hearing at Commercial Court of Nanterre of 16 Dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.