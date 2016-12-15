Dec 15 Solocal Group Sa

* Requested from Euronext Paris suspension of trading in its shares from 15 Dec 2016 at 3:00 pm (Paris time) until opening of Paris Stock Exchange on 19 Dec 2016

* Trading suspension in perspective of holding of extraordinary sareholders' meeting of 15 Dec 2016 and hearing at Commercial Court of Nanterre of 16 Dec 2016